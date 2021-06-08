2 Strong 4 Bullies
85-year-old with dementia missing from Trumbull County home

Donald Whittaker is missing from his Trumbull County home. If you see him, call 911.
Donald Whittaker is missing from his Trumbull County home. If you see him, call 911.(Ohio Attorney General)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for an 85-year-old man missing from his Trumbull County home.

Donald Whittaker drove away from his residence on Lincoln Avenue in the city of Mineral Ridge around 6 p.m. Monday, according to a media release from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Whittaker is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Whittaker suffers from dementia and law enforcement is concerned for his safety, the release said.

Whittaker may be in a dark blue 2006 Chrysler Pacifica with Ohio plates mark GKZ6114.

Call 911 or 1-866-693-9171 if you see him.

