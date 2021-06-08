2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Amid labor shortage, California vineyards look to robots for harvesting

By KMOV staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KMOV) - California grape growers face a shortage of workers to harvest the fruit.

Researchers at the University of California-Davis think they might have a solution: robots.

California’s wine industry is threatened by pests, drought and wildfires, but now a lack of labor is creating another worry for farmers.

“It’s a real challenge,” said John Aguirre, president of the California Association of Winegrape Growers.

Fewer workers are available at a time when vineyards are growing larger.

“Our estimate is, like, we have two-thirds less people working in, you know, wine grapes now,” said Kaan Kurtural, professor at UC Davis Viticulture and Enology Department.

More grape growers are turning to technology to harvest and maintain crops.

“The pressure is more intense than ever to provide more certainty through automation and robotics,” Aguirre said.

UC Davis researchers are leading the effort to automate vineyards with robots.

“They are semi-autonomous. We will set these things up, and then a tractor driver pulls the machine, but now there are even tractors that can drive themselves,” Kurtural said.

Their study shows the technology has a higher upfront cost - but becomes more economical after about two seasons.

“We’re going from about $1.20 to about 12 to 22 cents per vine,” Kurtural said.

While the new technology reduces the need for more manual labor, it also creates new high-wage jobs.

“You need, you know, very skilled people to operate these machines.” Kurtural said.

And there’s a surprising benefit. Research shows mechanically maintained crops come out tasting better.

“The vine is higher up off the ground, so it has better flavor, it has better color, which winemakers desire,” Aguirre said.

“You’ll get a deeper, you know, richer sensation from these vines,” Kurtural said. “The quality is much, much better.”

A taste of new technology is giving growers a glimpse of future farming.

Grapes are California’s third-largest crop. The industry is valued at about $6 billion a year.

Copyright 2021 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
It took the coroner’s office days to identify Tiyanna Dept by her fingerprints. We found a...
Body wrapped in tarp and left under bridge in Ashtabula County identified as 28-year-old Cleveland woman
Shot in her chest, died on scene
24-year-old Cleveland woman shot and killed in her own living room

Latest News

Driver charged in North Olmsted hit-and-run crash fails to appear at court hearing
Driver charged in North Olmsted hit-and-run crash fails to appear at court hearing
Francona on Kuiper
Francona on Kuiper
In this April 29, 2018, file photo, Chris Harrison presents the award for outstanding...
Harrison exits ‘Bachelor’ in wake of racial insensitivity
FILE - This Jan. 17, 2001 file photo shows people entering CNN Center, the headquarters for...
Global glitch: Swaths of internet go down after cloud outage
A deputy throws a rope line to a "victim" during boat patrol training.
NWTC host first boat patrol officer training