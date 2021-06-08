Bath Township carjacking suspect arrested after crash on the Ohio Turnpike

BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A man accused of carjacking a 75-year-old woman in the parking lot of the West Market Plaza was arrested after crashing the victim’s vehicle on the Ohio Turnpike.

Bath Township Police Chief Vito Sinopoli said officers were called to the shopping center in the 3800 block of Medina Road around 7:30 p.m. Monday for a suspicious man walking in the parking lot.

As officers were on the way, the man carjacked a woman who was entering her car after shopping at the Mustard Seed Market.

The victim told police she was pushed down by the suspect and the suspect then drove off in her 2020 blue Subaru Forrester.

Police entered the vehicle information in the statewide computer network and at 9:06 p.m. they received word the vehicle had been involved in an accident on the Ohio Turnpike near Newton Falls.

Newton Falls police and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers arrested the man without incident.

He is currently charged with theft and police said additional charges are pending.

His name has not been released.

