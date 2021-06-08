Cleveland police arrest 2 men for shooting at patrol car

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men are in custody after Cleveland police said they fired shots at a zone car early Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the area of E. 65th Street and Bessemer Avenue.

After the shooting, police said they chased the driver, who refused to stop.

The suspect crashed a short time later at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Angelus Avenue.

Both men were arrested without incident and officers said they also recovered the weapon.

The suspects names have not been released.

No officers were injured.

