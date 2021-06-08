2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland police arrest 2 men for shooting at patrol car

(KCRG)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men are in custody after Cleveland police said they fired shots at a zone car early Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the area of E. 65th Street and Bessemer Avenue.

After the shooting, police said they chased the driver, who refused to stop.

The suspect crashed a short time later at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Angelus Avenue.

Both men were arrested without incident and officers said they also recovered the weapon.

The suspects names have not been released.

No officers were injured.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
It took the coroner’s office days to identify Tiyanna Dept by her fingerprints. We found a...
Body wrapped in tarp and left under bridge in Ashtabula County identified as 28-year-old Cleveland woman
Shot in her chest, died on scene
24-year-old Cleveland woman shot and killed in her own living room

Latest News

Driver charged in North Olmsted hit-and-run crash fails to appear at court hearing
Driver charged in North Olmsted hit-and-run crash fails to appear at court hearing
Francona on Kuiper
Francona on Kuiper
A deputy throws a rope line to a "victim" during boat patrol training.
NWTC host first boat patrol officer training
Andre Sheffey (Source: Geneva-on-the-Lake police)
Man pleads guilty to Geneva-on-the-Lake murder
Shots at the Wolstein Center
Ohio reports single-day increase of 426 new COVID-19 cases, additional 41 deaths added to state’s total