Costly mistake: Canton family warns home buyers not to skip inspection

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton woman said she and her family always dreamed of owning their own home. Now that they do, their dream is now to move out.

“From the very first day I moved in here, literally everything started falling apart,” Desiree Davis told 19 News.

The home-buying process was stressful enough for Davis and her family. With the ultra-competitive housing market she found bid after bid coming up short. Having an FHA loan made it tough to compete against buyers paying all cash or those with a conventional mortgage.

“So I’m like what do I need to do to get a house? So, I waived my inspection,” she said.

It’s a bold move. Though it doesn’t exclude an FHA appraisal, which should include inspections for health and safety and requires repairs before the house is sold.

Davis has her doubts the process was properly done.

“I can’t wash dishes. You run the kitchen sink and you hear the water pouring out through the basement,” Davis said, who demonstrated the issue to 19 Troubleshooters, while also showing the sewage that lined her basement floor.

Davis said the seller promised to fix some of the issues, but so far no repairs have been made.

“He said he didn’t mean to sell us a lemon,” David said.

19 Troubleshooters reached out to seller and left a message. We are waiting to hear back from him. We also reached out to the seller’s real estate broker who confirmed that a promise of repairs was made at one point, but couldn’t speak on behalf of the seller to provide an update.

Davis said she hopes her home issues are resolved, but wanted to issue a warning to other home buyers. “Just be aware, get inspections done,” she said.

