Driver dies after crashing into North Ridgeville home

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - One person died after crashing into a house on Lorain Road, at the intersection of Island Road.

North Ridgeville police said the driver was northbound on Lorain Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a home in the 34000 block of Lorain Road.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

The driver, identified as Edward Stepnicka, 76, was pronounced dead at St. John’s Westshore Hospital.

Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation, but they suspect the driver had a medical issue.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.