Former Mayfield teacher arrested for allegedly soliciting inappropriate images from high school girls

Daniel Carlson
Daniel Carlson(Source: Highland Heights police)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Mayfield schools teacher has been arrested for allegedly soliciting inappropriate messages and images from girls, according to a statement from the district’s superintendent.

Daniel Carlson, a former Mayfield Middle School teacher and high school girls track coach, was charged by Highland Heights police with pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

Mayfield City Schools Superintendent Keith Kelly said in a statement that a female student reported on May 29 that Carlson was allegedly contacting female high schoolers and soliciting inappropriate messages and images from them on social media.

Investigators believe that Carlson may have contacted multiple female Mayfield students over the course of several months, but the activity was limited to internet contact.

Carlson submitted his resignation on June 2. It was accepted by the Mayfield Board of Education on June 8.

Carlson’s case has been turned over to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office for further investigations.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

