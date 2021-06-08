Loose pitbulls attack man walking his dog in the Rocky River Reservation; owner of the dangerous dogs has not come forward

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers said loose dogs bit a man and his pet in a popular MetroPark on Thursday, May 27.

Witnesses told Investigator Hannah Catlett about the incident, after seeing her coverage of a separate attack in a nearby city.

We’re now trying to learn more about who’s responsible this time.

Officers say loose dogs bit a man and his pet in a popular MetroPark at the end of May.

Witnesses told 19 Investigates about the incident, after seeing our coverage of a separate attack in a nearby city.

Police responded to the urgent call for help in the Rocky River Reservation, as two dangerous dogs were running loose in the park.

Olmsted Falls police released this body camera footage of the effort to catch the dogs to 19 Investigates.

MetroParks Police said the two pitbulls in the video violently attacked a man and his English Spaniel.

We also obtained pictures of the injuries. The victim’s arm was punctured, and you can see bite marks bleeding on his dog’s neck.

Witnesses in the footage told officers they helped kick the dogs off the two.

“It took a lot to get them off that dog,” one witness said.

The dogs are wagging their tails in the video and come close enough for treats, but not close enough to catch- at least for several minutes.

Once officers got the dogs in custody, they started asking who’s responsible for them.

“We don’t know who’s dogs they are or anything?” one officer asked.

According to Police, the Middleburg Heights animal control officer took the dogs to the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter.

Officers say they are not microchipped, and to this day, no one has come forward as the owner.

According to the report, the victim went to the hospital to be treated but is expected to be ok. He’d just adopted his dog a few weeks before the attack. It appeared the dog would be alright as well.

In total, five jurisdictions were there to help capture the dogs. Thankfully no officers were hurt in that process.

