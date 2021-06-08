2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Loose pitbulls attack man walking his dog in the Rocky River Reservation; owner of the dangerous dogs has not come forward

By 19 News Investigative Team
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers said loose dogs bit a man and his pet in a popular MetroPark on Thursday, May 27.

Officers say loose dogs bit a man and his pet in the Rocky River Reservation on Thursday, May 27th. Witnesses told 19...

Posted by Hannah Catlett on Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Witnesses told Investigator Hannah Catlett about the incident, after seeing her coverage of a separate attack in a nearby city.

We’re now trying to learn more about who’s responsible this time.

Police responded to the urgent call for help in the Rocky River Reservation, as two dangerous dogs were running loose in the park.

Olmsted Falls police released this body camera footage of the effort to catch the dogs to 19 Investigates.

MetroParks Police said the two pitbulls in the video violently attacked a man and his English Spaniel.

We also obtained pictures of the injuries. The victim’s arm was punctured, and you can see bite marks bleeding on his dog’s neck.

Witnesses in the footage told officers they helped kick the dogs off the two.

“It took a lot to get them off that dog,” one witness said.

The dogs are wagging their tails in the video and come close enough for treats, but not close enough to catch- at least for several minutes.

Once officers got the dogs in custody, they started asking who’s responsible for them.

“We don’t know who’s dogs they are or anything?” one officer asked.

According to Police, the Middleburg Heights animal control officer took the dogs to the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter.

Officers say they are not microchipped, and to this day, no one has come forward as the owner.

According to the report, the victim went to the hospital to be treated but is expected to be ok. He’d just adopted his dog a few weeks before the attack. It appeared the dog would be alright as well.

In total, five jurisdictions were there to help capture the dogs. Thankfully no officers were hurt in that process.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
It took the coroner’s office days to identify Tiyanna Dept by her fingerprints. We found a...
Body wrapped in tarp and left under bridge in Ashtabula County identified as 28-year-old Cleveland woman
Shot in her chest, died on scene
24-year-old Cleveland woman shot and killed in her own living room

Latest News

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s baby orangutan, Zaki, takes a nap.
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces name of baby orangutan
Full summer schedule of concerts.
Live concerts are back in time for summer at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Khau Tran, standing where his driveway was, points to the house where the contractor was...
Man returns home to find driveway gone; Northeast Ohio contractor hasn’t responded for 5 months
Tevin Biles-Thomas (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Jury selection underway in second trial for Cleveland man accused of killing 3 people
Brown's Callie Brownson makes history as first female to coach an NFL position team
Cleveland Browns chief of staff pleads no contest to OVI; Coach Stefanski says she will keep job