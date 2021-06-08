‘Malicious’: Suspected arsonist sets fire to Parma building, investigators say (photo gallery)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters battled a suspected arson on Monday night that resulted in significant damage to a Parma building.

Investigators believe an arsonist ignited the fire at the former Parmadale complex that impacted the resident dorm facilities.

The Parma Fire Department described the incident as “malicious and dangerous.”

According to Parma investigators, the buildings were already supposed to be demolished so the land can be used for the West Creek Reservation.

Fortunately, none of the firefighters who responded to the incident were injured.

