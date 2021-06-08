Massive Michael Stanley mural to be installed in Cleveland’s Midtown

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This summer, a 2,200 square foot mural of Cleveland music icon Michael Stanley will be installed in Midtown.

The mural is part of a mural tour organized by the nonprofit Graffiti HeArt, which creates public art and provides education, according to a media release.

The “How Do I Love Thee Tour” will include 15 murals by the Los Angeles-based graffiti artist WRDSMITH, who grew up in Cleveland.

Besides the Stanley mural planned for Payne Avenue, murals will also be installed in Greater Collinwood, Gateway District, University Circle, St. Clair Superior, Campus District, Cleveland Heights and others.

“Being born and raised in Cleveland, it was impossible to not know who Michael Stanley was — he is a legend,” WRDSMTH said in the release. “While still in school, I had a summer Internship at TV8 and assisted the creative team on the show PM Magazine. There, I had the opportunity to meet and work with Michael. He was a producer and on-air talent on the show, and it turned out the legend was also a kind, affable, and likeable guy. Kind of cool I got to call a legend my friend.”

Now, WRDSMTH is heading home to honor Stanley, who died in March, with a mural featuring lyrics from his 1980 hit song Lover.

Stamy Paul, the founder of Graffiti HeArt, created the concept of the WRDSMTH mural tour, the release said.

The tour is inspired by the love of her mother Sylvia Paul, who shared the poem “how do I love thee” with her husband, Harry, in a love letter in the 1940′s. Sylvia Paul died in 1991 but the love she had for her husband, family, and Cleveland lives on through this curated mural tour, the release said.

“The tour will become a placemaking opportunity, encouraging the community, street art enthusiasts, and visitors to explore the city and seek out the murals, becoming a tour experience and another street art destination,“

WRDSMTH will be installing the series of pieces beginning August 6.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.