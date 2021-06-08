2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio weather: Unsettled pattern with humidity and scattered storms continues all week

Rain is expected all week in Northeast Ohio.
By Kelly Dobeck
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’ll see little overall change in our weather pattern the next few days.

It will continue to feel tropical-like outside with high humidity and moisture in the air.

Once again, once we get peak heating in the afternoon, the threat for rain and pop-up storms will continue.

The storms will be slow-moving so locally very heavy rain is the main threat.

We will also have to watch for the potential of a microburst thanks to a few favorable storm ingredients in the atmosphere.

High temperatures are expected to be in the lower 80s.

The storm chances go down once the sun sets tonight.

Temperatures fall into the 60s overnight.

It will be more of the same tomorrow and Thursday.

Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast with locally very heavy rain rates; keep an eye to the sky.

The humidity looks to lower through the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Northeast Ohio weather: Unsettled pattern with humidity and scattered storms continues all week
Northeast Ohio weather: Unsettled pattern with humidity and scattered storms continues all week

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
It took the coroner’s office days to identify Tiyanna Dept by her fingerprints. We found a...
Body wrapped in tarp and left under bridge in Ashtabula County identified as 28-year-old Cleveland woman
Shot in her chest, died on scene
24-year-old Cleveland woman shot and killed in her own living room

Latest News

Northeast Ohio weather: Unsettled pattern with humidity and scattered storms continues all week
Northeast Ohio weather: Unsettled pattern with humidity and scattered storms continues all week
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Unsettled pattern with humidity and scattered storms continues all week
19
19 First Alert Forecast - 6/7/2021
Northeast Ohio Weather: Humid, risk of storms every day this week
Northeast Ohio Weather: Humid, risk of storms every day this week