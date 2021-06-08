Northeast Ohio weather: Unsettled pattern with humidity and scattered storms continues all week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’ll see little overall change in our weather pattern the next few days.

It will continue to feel tropical-like outside with high humidity and moisture in the air.

Once again, once we get peak heating in the afternoon, the threat for rain and pop-up storms will continue.

The storms will be slow-moving so locally very heavy rain is the main threat.

We will also have to watch for the potential of a microburst thanks to a few favorable storm ingredients in the atmosphere.

High temperatures are expected to be in the lower 80s.

The storm chances go down once the sun sets tonight.

Temperatures fall into the 60s overnight.

It will be more of the same tomorrow and Thursday.

Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast with locally very heavy rain rates; keep an eye to the sky.

The humidity looks to lower through the weekend.

