Portage County crash kills 71-year-old man

Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo
Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
SUFFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 71-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash in Suffield Township on Tuesday morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

OSHP said troopers were sent to the crash on Randolph Road at approximately 10:50 a.m.

Troopers arrived on scene to find a 2019 Nissan Rogue crossed the center line, went off the left side of the road, and struck a tree, according to OSHP.

Suffield Township EMS took the driver to Akron City Hospital where he died, OSHP said.

OSHP identified him as Richard Agema of Mogadore.

According to OSHP, he was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor at this point in the crash investigation.

Brimfield Fire and EMS, Suffield Fire, and the Portage County Sheriff’s Office also assisted on scene.

