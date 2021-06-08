2 Strong 4 Bullies
Solar eclipse is coming Thursday morning

By Ed Payne
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Following last month’s total lunar eclipse, June brings us a partial solar eclipse.

On Thursday, the moon will slip briefly between the Earth and the sun, partially obscuring it from view.

This month’s solar eclipse will be a treat for those in the northeast U.S., eastern Canada and northern Europe, according to NASA.

The June 10 solar eclipse is visible primarily in the northeast U.S and Canada, plus northwest Europe.
The June 10 solar eclipse is visible primarily in the northeast U.S and Canada, plus northwest Europe. A small strip across eastern Canada will experience it as an annular eclipse.(Source: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

For U.S. viewers, this will happen at sunrise.

As the sun is coming up Thursday morning, the moon will already appear to be taking a bite out of it.

To watch it, you’ll want to find a clear view of the eastern horizon.

Those farther to the north and east will see a more complete eclipse.

In northern Europe, the solar event will take place around lunchtime.

