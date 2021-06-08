Bullets fired through door strike 13-year-old girl in chest on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed shots fired through a door struck a 13-year-old girl in the chest late Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 7720 block of Woodland Avenue around 5:20 p.m.

This was the same address where a 44-year-old man was shot dead in the head on June 5.

[ 44-year-old man shot dead in the head from Saturday night shooting on Cleveland’s East Side ]

The girl was taken to Rainbow Babies And Children’s Hospital in critical condition, according to Cleveland EMS.

