2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Troopers catch suspect after high-speed chase on Cuyahoga County interstates (video)

Chase ends in crash near I-480 exit ramp
Chase ends in crash near I-480 exit ramp(Source: OSHP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio troopers tried to stop a Garfield Heights man for speeding, but the traffic violation turned into a high-speed pursuit.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers attempted to stop the driver of a silver 2003 Buick, later identified as 32-year-old Edmund Pace, for a speeding violation on I-77 south near Fleet Avenue in Cleveland.

Pace refused to stop, according to the OSHP, triggering a pursuit that eventually reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.

Troopers said Pace exited from I-77 to I-480 and then crashed off the roadway and over a guardrail while taking the ramp from the interstate to Warrensville Center Road.

Pace tried to escape from the vehicle on foot. He initially resisted arrest when troopers caught up to him, but a Taser was used in order to take him into custody.

Paramedics responded to the scene and took Pace to an area hospital for minor injuries.

The incident is still under investigation and charges are pending.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
It took the coroner’s office days to identify Tiyanna Dept by her fingerprints. We found a...
Body wrapped in tarp and left under bridge in Ashtabula County identified as 28-year-old Cleveland woman
Shot in her chest, died on scene
24-year-old Cleveland woman shot and killed in her own living room

Latest News

Driver charged in North Olmsted hit-and-run crash fails to appear at court hearing
Driver charged in North Olmsted hit-and-run crash fails to appear at court hearing
Francona on Kuiper
Francona on Kuiper
A deputy throws a rope line to a "victim" during boat patrol training.
NWTC host first boat patrol officer training
Andre Sheffey (Source: Geneva-on-the-Lake police)
Man pleads guilty to Geneva-on-the-Lake murder
Shots at the Wolstein Center
Ohio reports single-day increase of 426 new COVID-19 cases, additional 41 deaths added to state’s total