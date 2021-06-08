Troopers catch suspect after high-speed chase on Cuyahoga County interstates (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio troopers tried to stop a Garfield Heights man for speeding, but the traffic violation turned into a high-speed pursuit.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers attempted to stop the driver of a silver 2003 Buick, later identified as 32-year-old Edmund Pace, for a speeding violation on I-77 south near Fleet Avenue in Cleveland.

Pace refused to stop, according to the OSHP, triggering a pursuit that eventually reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.

Troopers said Pace exited from I-77 to I-480 and then crashed off the roadway and over a guardrail while taking the ramp from the interstate to Warrensville Center Road.

Pace tried to escape from the vehicle on foot. He initially resisted arrest when troopers caught up to him, but a Taser was used in order to take him into custody.

Paramedics responded to the scene and took Pace to an area hospital for minor injuries.

The incident is still under investigation and charges are pending.

