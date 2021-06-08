A UH Frontline worker looks back at the many obstacles she faced while battling Covid-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jennifer Carpenter, the Chief Nursing Officer for UH Rainbow Babies and Children & MacDonald Women’s Hospitals, told 19 News about the trying times of 2020 at the peak of Covid-19.

It was a time where she was dealing with a new crisis at work every day.

“There was really still a lot of fear for our front-line caregivers,” she said.

During this abnormal time, Carpenter said UH made sure she was focusing on her mental health with the many resources that are given by the hospital.

“Reminding me to take a moment to get sleep,” she added.

After a year and a half of ups and downs, Carpenter said she’s grown a thick skin.

She agrees that things are getting better but wants people to remember that we are still not close to Covid-19′s finish line.

In the end, she wants to urge everyone to get the shot.

