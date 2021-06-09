13-year-old girl shot on Cleveland’s East Side remains in hospital

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The shooting occurred in the 7720 block of Woodland Avenue around 5:20 p.m.

This was the same address where a 44-year-old man was shot dead in the head on June 5.

[ 44-year-old man shot dead in the head from Saturday night shooting on Cleveland’s East Side ]

The girl was taken to Rainbow Babies And Children’s Hospital in critical condition, according to Cleveland EMS.

The 13-year-old girl suffered gunshot wounds to the stomach, arm, and hand and she remains in the hospital, according to police.

Members of the Fourth District Basic Patrol and Violent Crimes Response Team worked with the Gang Impact Unit and the Real Time Crime Center to identify and arrest one male, according to an update from Cleveland Police.

The matter remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.