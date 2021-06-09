2 men shot, 1 killed at Cleveland Heights park

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was killed, another hurt following a shooting at Cleveland Heights park basketball court Tuesday night.

According to Cleveland Heights police, the shooting happened around 6 pm at Denison park, located at Monticello Blvd and South Belvoir Blvd.

Two suspects were seen fleeing the scene, according to Chief Mecklenburg.

Police said this does not appear to be a random shooting, and the victims and suspects may know each other.

The condition of the second man is not known at this time.

Cleveland Heights Police said there still conducting an investigation and will release more information when it becomes available.

