2,200 graduate Wednesday from Tri-C at in-person ceremony in Parma

(Cuyahoga Community College)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Community College will celebrate the graduation of nearly 2,200 students Wednesday with an in-person ceremony.

“This year’s class is a testament to the spirit of perseverance that exists at Tri-C,” said college President Alex Johnson. “Through all of the challenges they’ve faced in the past year, our graduates never lost sight of their goals and dreams, and we are proud to finally be able to recognize them in person once again.”

Commencement ceremonies for Tri-C graduates were held virtually in 2020 due to the pandemic, the college said in a media release.

This year, the school will honor graduates’ accomplishments with two ceremonies at Byers Field at Robert M. Boulton Stadium in Parma.

The first ceremony will be at noon, the second at 4 p.m.

Both will be streamed on at tri-c.edu/commencement and on Tri-C’s Facebook page.

More than 2,500 graduates will be awarded associate degrees and certificates of completion.

Among those graduates, are 21 members of the first Tri-C Say Yes Scholars program, which provides scholarships and wraparound services for eligible students in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

This spring’s graduating class also includes 200 Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society members, eight Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Scholars, and 68 students from the College Credit Plus program.

