25-year-old man dies after being shot at Cleveland Heights park; 2nd victim shot in shoulder

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old man died Tuesday evening after being shot on the basketball courts at Denison Park.

According to Cleveland Heights police, officers responded to the park on Monticello Blvd. and South Belvoir Blvd. around 6 p.m.

Jeremiah Moore, of Cleveland, died of a single gunshot wound to the torso.

A second man was shot in the shoulder and is recovering at a local hospital. His name has not been released.

Officers said at least two suspects were seen running from the area and one has been identified.

No charges have been filed at this time and police said they continue to gather information.

Officers added this is not believed to be a random shooting.

Denison Park has long been a favorite of people in this Cleveland Hts. neighborhood for daily walks or a game of tennis and those in the park on Tuesday afternoon said they have always felt safe in the park.

Carter Yates, however, said he has had some concerns, for some time, about the large crowds that gather at the park’s basketball courts.

“I feel safe, but when you have a gathering of people a lot of times you’re going to have problems,” he said.

The basketball courts were locked as police continue their investigation, a city spokesperson said they would remain locked for at least a few days and then a decision would be made on when to re-open the courts.

Steven Furr grew up in the Heights and was in the park today concerned, he said, that the city may be losing its once strong sense of community, and wondering how and why a situation on a basketball court could end with shots fired.

“That’s what makes it scary the idea is could that difference have been settled another way and that’s really where the challenge comes in,” he said.

Cleveland Heights police will continue to follow leads and interview witnesses as they look to make an arrest.

