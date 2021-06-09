$7,500 reward for information on Garfield Heights home arson

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Up to $7,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects responsible for setting a Garfield Heights home on fire, according to the Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau.

The bureau said the fire at 4969 East 84th Street happened around 9:30 p.m. on June 3 after the home was broken into.

A Ring doorbell camera showed two suspects running away from the scene after setting the fire inside the house, which the bureau shared here:

The State Fire Marshal’s office is conducting the investigation.

The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering $5,000 and the other $2,500 is from the Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County.

Call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728 with any information that could help investigators on this case.

