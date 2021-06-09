2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Canton City Schools defend decision to fire coach accused of forcing student to eat pizza against religious beliefs

The superintendent calls the coach’s lawyer’s claims ‘false and inaccurate’
Superintendent Jeffrey Talbert gives statement over football incident
Superintendent Jeffrey Talbert gives statement over football incident
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Superintendent Jeffrey Talbert addressed the recent incident regarding the football program and a student being forced to eat a pizza against religious beliefs.

Seven of the coaches will not have their contracts renewed to coach football, according to the school district.

Administrators met for a hearing with two of the coaches this past Monday to discuss their non-football employment.

Coach accused of punishing Canton student by forcing him to eat pizza against religious beliefs faces discipline hearing

Two other coaches will have their hearings this upcoming Monday, then Superintendent Talbert will make a recommendation to the board, according to the Canton City School District.

The remaining three coaches were not employed by the district outside of football.

Here is part of the statement:

“Let us be clear, the Canton City School District holds our coaching and general staff to the highest professional and ethical standards. Anything short of these standards is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Although this has been a difficult situation, this incident does not reflect the Canton City School District’s culture of protecting the physical and emotional wellbeing of our students. We have a culture that is committed to excellence for our students and staff. As we move forward, we are dedicated to delivering on that commitment.”

You can watch Superintendent Talbert’s full statement below.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
It took the coroner’s office days to identify Tiyanna Dept by her fingerprints. We found a...
Body wrapped in tarp and left under bridge in Ashtabula County identified as 28-year-old Cleveland woman
Shot in her chest, died on scene
24-year-old Cleveland woman shot and killed in her own living room

Latest News

2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Head football coach, Marcus Wattley, is accused of forcing a Jewish student who keeps Kosher to...
Canton City Schools fire 7 football coaches accused of forcing a Hebrew Israelite student to eat pork
Head football coach, Marcus Wattley, is accused of forcing a Jewish student who keeps Kosher to...
Ohio football coaches allegedly force Hebrew Israelite student to eat pork for missing practice
Lacrosse player Owen Novak played in two games for the Olmsted Falls Middle School team after...
Adaptive Olmsted Falls middle school lacrosse player with Down syndrome rises to the top of his game