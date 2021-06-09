2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Browns chief of staff pleads no contest to OVI; Coach Stefanski says she will keep job

Brown's Callie Brownson makes history as first female to coach an NFL position team
Brown's Callie Brownson makes history as first female to coach an NFL position team((Source: Cleveland Browns))
By Julia Bingel and Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns Chief of Staff Callie Brownson pleaded no contest to OVI in Brunswick Mayor’s Court Tuesday evening.

Brunswick police pulled Brownson over on May 27 at 12:57 a.m. for driving 20 miles over the speed limit on Pearl Road, which is a 35 MPH zone.

A breathalyzer test showed she had a BAC of .215 at the time of her arrest, the docket said.

Brownson was ordered to pay $780.00. Eighty dollars is for court costs and $700.00 is for the OVI charge fine.

“We aware of the incident and are extremely disappointed that a member of our organization put themselves in this situation,” the Browns issued in a statement. “We take this matter very seriously and will take the appropriate disciplinary actions.”

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said during remarks on Wednesday that Brownson will retain her position.

Cleveland’s last offseason hire made history during a November game against the Jacksonville Jaguars when she became the first woman to coach a position group in the NFL.

She was named chief of staff for Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski in January of 2020.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
It took the coroner’s office days to identify Tiyanna Dept by her fingerprints. We found a...
Body wrapped in tarp and left under bridge in Ashtabula County identified as 28-year-old Cleveland woman
Shot in her chest, died on scene
24-year-old Cleveland woman shot and killed in her own living room

Latest News

Brown's Callie Brownson makes history as first female to coach an NFL position team
Cleveland Browns ‘extremely disappointed’ after chief of staff Callie Brownson charged with OVI
Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Browns star Myles Garrett ‘retired’ from basketball; ‘Time to get back to what I’m good at’
Cleveland Browns and First Energy Stadium. Jan. 29, 2021
Several Browns reportedly test positive for COVID-19
Jarvis Landry
Jarvis Landry