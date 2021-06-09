Cleveland Browns chief of staff pleads no contest to OVI; Coach Stefanski says she will keep job

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns Chief of Staff Callie Brownson pleaded no contest to OVI in Brunswick Mayor’s Court Tuesday evening.

Brunswick police pulled Brownson over on May 27 at 12:57 a.m. for driving 20 miles over the speed limit on Pearl Road, which is a 35 MPH zone.

A breathalyzer test showed she had a BAC of .215 at the time of her arrest, the docket said.

Brownson was ordered to pay $780.00. Eighty dollars is for court costs and $700.00 is for the OVI charge fine.

“We aware of the incident and are extremely disappointed that a member of our organization put themselves in this situation,” the Browns issued in a statement. “We take this matter very seriously and will take the appropriate disciplinary actions.”

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said during remarks on Wednesday that Brownson will retain her position.

Cleveland’s last offseason hire made history during a November game against the Jacksonville Jaguars when she became the first woman to coach a position group in the NFL.

She was named chief of staff for Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski in January of 2020.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.