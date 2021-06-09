Cleveland Browns ‘extremely disappointed’ after chief of staff Callie Brownson charged with OVI

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns Chief of Staff Callie Brownson was charged with OVI after driving over two and a half times the legal limit in Brunswick, court records show.

The docket said Brownson was pulled over on May 27 at 12:57 a.m. for driving 20 miles over the speed limit on Pearl Road, which is a 35 MPH zone.

A breathalyzer test showed she had a BAC of .215 at the time of her arrest, the docket said.

“We aware of the incident and are extremely disappointed that a member of our organization put themselves in this situation,” the Browns issued in a statement. “We take this matter very seriously and will take the appropriate disciplinary actions.”

Brownson was scheduled for an arraignment in the Brunswick Mayor’s Court on Tuesday evening.

Cleveland’s last offseason hire made history during a November game against the Jacksonville Jaguars when she became the first woman to coach a position group in the NFL.

She was named chief of staff for Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski in January of 2020.

