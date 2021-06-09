2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland police consent decree panel discussion focuses on families and communities building resilience

Cleveland Police are investigating yet another shooting, which occurred Thursday. (Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police are investigating yet another shooting, which occurred Thursday. (Source: WOIO)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United Way of Greater Cleveland and the Cleveland Branch of the NAACP are hosting an online dialogue Wednesday on the police reform mandated by the consent decree between the U.S. Department of Justice and the City of Cleveland.

The dialogue is the sixth in an 11-month long series of dialogues on the consent decree between the U.S. Department of Justice and the City of Cleveland.

The parties reached the consent decree after the DOJ investigated the use of force of the city’s police department after a well-publicized car chase and shooting that left two dead.

Wednesday’s event focuses on families and communities building resilience.

The online panel discussion — moderated by Rick Jackson of WVIS PBS & WCPN NPR — is open to the public.

Panelists include:

  • Brenda Bickerstaff, sister of Craig Bickerstaff who was 27 years old when he died in 2002
  • Alicia Kirkman, mother of Angelo Miller who was 17 years old when he died in 2007
  • Samaria Rice, mother of Tamir Rice who was 12 years old when he died in 2014
  • Bernadette Rolen, mother of Daniel Ficker who was 27 years old when he died in 2011
  • Dr. Victoria Winbush, Professor of Social Work, Cleveland State University

Watch the event here starting at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
It took the coroner’s office days to identify Tiyanna Dept by her fingerprints. We found a...
Body wrapped in tarp and left under bridge in Ashtabula County identified as 28-year-old Cleveland woman
Shot in her chest, died on scene
24-year-old Cleveland woman shot and killed in her own living room

Latest News

Cleveland city pools open Saturday with limited capacity
Cleveland city pools open Saturday with limited capacity
Ohioans land in the top 10 for rudeness
A group of religious leaders has fired back at the Cleveland police union in support of the...
Group of religious leaders criticizes Cleveland police union’s plea to fire the city’s safety director
Pharmacist saves customer's life
North Olmsted Pharmacist saves woman’s life inside of Discount Drug Mart
Cleveland’s Ohio Means Jobs expects more job seekers as DeWine cuts off extra pandemic unemployment payments