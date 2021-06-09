Cleveland police consent decree panel discussion focuses on families and communities building resilience

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United Way of Greater Cleveland and the Cleveland Branch of the NAACP are hosting an online dialogue Wednesday on the police reform mandated by the consent decree between the U.S. Department of Justice and the City of Cleveland.

The dialogue is the sixth in an 11-month long series of dialogues on the consent decree between the U.S. Department of Justice and the City of Cleveland.

The parties reached the consent decree after the DOJ investigated the use of force of the city’s police department after a well-publicized car chase and shooting that left two dead.

Wednesday’s event focuses on families and communities building resilience.

The online panel discussion — moderated by Rick Jackson of WVIS PBS & WCPN NPR — is open to the public.

Panelists include:

Brenda Bickerstaff, sister of Craig Bickerstaff who was 27 years old when he died in 2002

Alicia Kirkman, mother of Angelo Miller who was 17 years old when he died in 2007

Samaria Rice, mother of Tamir Rice who was 12 years old when he died in 2014

Bernadette Rolen, mother of Daniel Ficker who was 27 years old when he died in 2011

Dr. Victoria Winbush, Professor of Social Work, Cleveland State University

Watch the event here starting at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.