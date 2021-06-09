2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland’s Ohio Means Jobs expects more job seekers as DeWine cuts off extra pandemic unemployment payments

(Source: Pixabay)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Means Jobs office downtown has brought back career coaches to its Carnegie Avenue offices in anticipation of increased demand for job search support.

Frank Brickner, the organization’s interim executive director, said he believes that Governor Mike DeWine’s decision to refuse federal funding assistance in June means more people will be looking for work.

DeWine’s decision means that as of June 26, unemployed Ohioans will no longer receive the additional $300 weekly unemployment payment funded by the federal government.

“The loss of unemployment support will certainly drive demand in our office,” Brickner said in a media release.

OhioMeansJobs said that businesses in Northeast Ohio are eager to hire.

“Cuyahoga County has so much to offer job seekers, including rewarding career opportunities at Lincoln Electric,” said Kelly Kehn, of the Lincoln Electric Company, which is headquartered in Euclid and is hiring.

Other employers indicated they have increased salaries and benefits, according to OhioMeansJobs. Some may pay for on-the-job training and offer signing bonuses

OhioMeansJobs will host a virtual job matching even Thursday, June 17. Visit https://omjcc.easyvirtualfair.com/ to register.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

