Doctor claims during Ohio Statehouse testimony that vaccine causes magnetism, makes spoons stick to person’s body

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A known anti-vaccine advocate made allegations during Tuesday’s Ohio House Health Committee hearing on House Bill 248 claiming that the shot leads to magnetism and causes metal objects to stick to one’s body.

“I’m sure you’ve seen the pictures all over the internet of people who have had these shots and now they’re magnetized. They can put a key on their forehead. It sticks. They can put spoons and forks all over them and they can stick,” Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, who practices in the Cleveland area, said in defense of House Bill 248.

Testimony going off the rails now.



Tenpenny is claiming there is metal in the vaccine that causes forks to stick to your forehead. She saw videos of it on the internet, you see



Also promoting the 5G cell phone network vaccine theory. This is the anti-vaccine "expert witness" pic.twitter.com/sPpuAqmHba — Tyler Buchanan (@Tylerjoelb) June 8, 2021

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

“Receiving a COVID-19 vaccine will not make you magnetic, including at the site of vaccination which is usually your arm. COVID-19 vaccines do not contain ingredients that can produce an electromagnetic field at the site of your injection. All COVID-19 vaccines are free from metals such as iron, nickel, cobalt, lithium, and rare earth alloys, as well as any manufactured products such as microelectronics, electrodes, carbon nanotubes, and nanowire semiconductors. In addition, the typical dose for a COVID-19 vaccine is less than a milliliter, which is not enough to allow magnets to be attracted to your vaccination site even if the vaccine was filled with a magnetic metal.”

If passed, House Bill 248 would prohibit mandatory vaccinations and status disclosures.

“The purpose of this legislation is to allow people to choose to do what they feel is best for their own body and protect individuals from any consequences or hardships for choosing one way or the other,” State Rep. Jennifer Gross, the bill’s co-sponsor, previously said in a press release.

The unfounded claim from Dr. Tenpenny came a day after Ohio Department of Health’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, along with other physicians in the state, held a briefing to dispel rumors regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

19 News has reached out to Dr. Vanderhoff for additional comment on the testimony.

