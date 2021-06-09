2 Strong 4 Bullies
Jury selection underway in second trial for Cleveland man accused of killing 3 people

Tevin Biles-Thomas (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)(KGNS)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury selection began Tuesday morning in the second trial for Tevin Thomas-Biles.

Thomas-Biles, the brother of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, is accused of killing three people in Cleveland.

Cleveland police said on Dec. 31, 2018, Biles-Thomas shot multiple people at a New Year’s Eve Party near Denison Avenue and W. 54th Street.

Delvante Johnson, 19, and Toshaun Banks, 21, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Devaughn Gibson, 23, died at a local hospital.

Biles-Thomas is charged with six counts of murder, three counts of voluntary manslaughter, five counts of felonious assault and one count of perjury.

His first trial began on May 11; however, on May 24 his attorney was granted a mistrial, because the jury read legal briefs they were not cleared to see.

Tevin Biles-Thomas is accused of fatally shooting three people at a New Year's Eve party in 2018.(WOIO)

Multiple experts took the stand in the first trial; including Edward Lattyak, the firearms lab supervisor for the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Lattyak said there were two guns used during the murders and 10 cartridge cases were fired from one weapon and six cartridge cases from a different firearm.

