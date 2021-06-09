Live concerts are back in time for summer at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Starting July 1, Rock Hall live concerts will be back on the Hall of Fame plaza.

“I think for a lot of us, we tried to fill that void over the last year with some really great virtual concerts and virtual events” said vice president of visitor engagement, Jason Hanley. “But the idea of being out here on the plaza with people who can’t wait to hear music.”

All summer long, you’ll be able to see free concerts on Thursday nights.

“They are all local bands, and they’ll be playing here, on our PNC stage,” said Hanley.

On Fridays this summer, tickets will be sold to watch national and regional bands that are touring in the area.

“We’re really trying to pick a number of artists that showcase the broad sounds of rock ‘n’ roll,” said Hanley.

You can find a full schedule for the summer here.

“It’s pretty unique here in Cleveland that we can have this great stage on the plaza down by the lake,” said Hanley.

So if music speaks to your soul, this Cleveland comeback will be one for the books.

