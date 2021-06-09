Northeast Ohio weather: More showers and storms with locally heavy rain

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The humidity sticks around and will continue to help aid moisture for showers and storms through the work week.

There is a front that will start to move through a part of our area this afternoon.

The front will act as a good trigger for showers and thunderstorms today.

The best threat for storms will be before sunset.

The wind is very light, so these storms will be very slow moving.

Locally very heavy rain and possible flash flooding will be the main threat, especially with areas already saturated from heavy rain the last several days.

More scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be around tomorrow.

Friday does look a bit drier as the front drops farther to the south.

There is a smaller chance of afternoon showers or storms.

The weekend looks drier and less humid with just a stray storm chance late Saturday.

