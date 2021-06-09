2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio State Fire Marshal: Cause of deadly triple fire in Geauga County still undetermined

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Investigators with the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office said they are still investigating the cause of the fire that killed three people on Saturday, June 5.

Investigators do know the blaze began in the lower level living room of the split-level home on Clay Street in Huntsburg.

Multiple firefighters responded to the home around 7:10 a.m.

A total of six people were inside the home at the time, but only three managed to escape.

Family members identified the victims as siblings Jordan and Joshua Weaver and Jordan’s fiance Mitchell Sotera.

A relative of the victims shared these pictures in an online fundraising post.
A relative of the victims shared these pictures in an online fundraising post.((Source: Laurie Evans))

Ohio State Fire Marshal investigators added the remnants of one some alarm was found in the debris, but they do not know whether it was working or activated by the smoke at the time of the fire.

