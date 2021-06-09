Partial solar eclipse visible in Cleveland Thursday morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An annular solar eclipse will be visible from Cleveland Thursday morning, if the clouds cooperate.

The eclipse will start around 5:53 A.M. and will be at its maximum shortly after that. It lasts until just after 6:30 A.M..

You will want to look towards the northeast.

Head's up! Partial solar eclipse over #CLE happens tomorrow between 5:53 and 6:34 a.m. Best viewing area is right on Lake Erie, as the sun will be 6 degrees above the horizon, to the right of FirstEnergy Stadium, says CSU research astronomer @reynoldsastro. pic.twitter.com/DO1oiO5tbB — Cleveland State University (@CLE_State) June 9, 2021

The sun will be around forty percent covered by the moon in the Cleveland area.

However, it may be one-hundred percent covered by clouds depending on your location in Northeast Ohio.

It will be pretty hit or miss with cloud cover, but if you are an early riser and lucky enough to have a break in the clouds, go check it out!

Also, never stare directly into the sun.

If you are able to see it and snap a pic, tag us on social media!

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.