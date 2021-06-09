2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

SWEET VIDEO: Firefighter makes two lifetime commitments during graduation ceremony

Firefighter Marcus Thomas proposed to Olive Golatt during his pinning ceremony.
Firefighter Marcus Thomas proposed to Olive Golatt during his pinning ceremony.(Augusta, GA Fire/EMA)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, GA (Gray News) - The 2021 spring graduation ceremony for the Augusta, Georgia Fire Department was one to remember for Marcus Thomas.

After being pinned by his girlfriend, the firefighter dropped to one knee to propose. Through tears of joy and a room full of love, Olivia Golatt nodded, “yes.”

Possibly the moment of today's graduation ceremony. Firefighter Marcus Thomas is pinned by his girlfriend Olivia...

Posted by Augusta, Georgia Fire/EMA on Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Thomas told the fire department he had been planning the proposal for months.

“He knew that becoming a firefighter could be a lifetime commitment of service to the people of Augusta, Georgia, so he wanted to commit himself to a lifetime with the person he loves the most,” the fire department wrote in a post on Facebook.

Thomas and Golatt had been dating for three years.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
It took the coroner’s office days to identify Tiyanna Dept by her fingerprints. We found a...
Body wrapped in tarp and left under bridge in Ashtabula County identified as 28-year-old Cleveland woman
Shot in her chest, died on scene
24-year-old Cleveland woman shot and killed in her own living room

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
25-year-old man dies after being shot at Cleveland Heights park; 2nd victim shot in shoulder
A 2-year-old boy who nearly drowned at his family's pool met the first responders who helped...
GRAPHIC: Bodycam shows rescue of toddler who nearly drowned
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s baby orangutan, Zaki, takes a nap.
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces name of baby orangutan
Johnson & Johnson vaccines are expiring relatively soon.
Millions of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses may expire soon
A 2-year-old boy who nearly drowned at his family's pool met the first responders who helped...
GRAPHIC: Bodycam captures rescue of toddler who nearly drowned