2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Tyler Perry is bringing back Madea

Tyler Perry's Madea character is returning for a new film.
Tyler Perry's Madea character is returning for a new film.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Filmmaker Tyler Perry is bringing back one of his iconic characters.

Perry’s Madea will return for her 12th film, titled “A Madea Homecoming,” which will air on Netflix.

Madea made her debut in a 1999 play called “I Can Do Bad All by Myself.” Since then, Madea has been part of theater productions, TV shows, movies and a book.

In 2019, Perry said he was thinking about retiring Madea, telling The Hollywood Reporter it was “time to shut it down and move on.”

Apparently Perry has changed his mind, and will write and direct the latest Madea effort.

The film is expected to debut on Netflix next year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
It took the coroner’s office days to identify Tiyanna Dept by her fingerprints. We found a...
Body wrapped in tarp and left under bridge in Ashtabula County identified as 28-year-old Cleveland woman
Shot in her chest, died on scene
24-year-old Cleveland woman shot and killed in her own living room

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
25-year-old man dies after being shot at Cleveland Heights park; 2nd victim shot in shoulder
A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis heard arguments in...
Federal appeals court blocks sweeping Missouri abortion law
A 2-year-old boy who nearly drowned at his family's pool met the first responders who helped...
GRAPHIC: Bodycam shows rescue of toddler who nearly drowned
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s baby orangutan, Zaki, takes a nap.
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces name of baby orangutan
Johnson & Johnson vaccines are expiring relatively soon.
Millions of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses may expire soon