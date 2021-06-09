2 Strong 4 Bullies
Who sets the standard for coaches when it comes to discipline for student athletes?

The question arises following controversy regarding the discipline tactic used by the now fired Canton McKinley football coach.
By Brian Duffy
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Former Canton McKinley football coach Marcus Wattley still hopes to get his job back as the leader of the Bulldog football program, but at this point, the Canton School District appears to simply be considering whether Wattley should keep his job as an academic liaison for the athletic department at McKinley High.

Wattley lost his job as football coach after he was accused of making a player, who for religious reasons does not eat pork, eat a pepperoni pizza in front of his teammates, while they worked out as a disciplinary measure.

The facts of the case are disputed by Wattley and his attorney, Peter Pattakos, who claim, once Wattley realized the young man could not eat pork, he gave him multiple other options. Still, Wattley claims the player decided to take the pepperoni off the pizza before eating it.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association does not step into disciplinary measures between coaches, athletes, and schools, according to multiple school administrators who said the standards for discipline are set district by district.

Wattley said that he has, in his 20-year career as a football coach, never been accused of using discipline that went over the line until now.

“I’ve never had a complaint filed against me of my treatment of players before; I’ve actually been commended for it, been thanked by a lot of parents for how I’ve handled their kids in various situations,” Wattley said.

Pattakos said that Wattley had been questioned by Canton Police Detectives as they are investigating if the incident rises to a case of criminal hazing.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

