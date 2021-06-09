2 Strong 4 Bullies
Wisconsin couple illuminates house in rainbow colors after being forced to take down Pride flag

By WISN Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
WIND POINT, Wis. (WISN) - A same-sex couple in Wisconsin recently had to take down their Pride flag due to new neighborhood association rules, but that didn’t stop them from expressing pride in another way.

Memo Fachino and his husband Lance Mier’s home is situated at the end of a cul-de-sac in Wind Point, and during the day it looks like all the other houses, but at night it’s lit up in rainbow hues.

“We always said we believe in diversity and representation so we wanted to follow that same sentiment while being within the rules and being respectful of our guidelines,” Fachino said.

After seeing their Pride flag alongside the American flag, someone reported Memo and Lance to the neighborhood association, which after a tense political climate last year, limited which flag is allowed.

“The political environment was a little bit more charged, and there were some flags that were being flown that were opposite in terms of neighbors,” Fachino said.

The new rules said the only flag allowed outside a home is the American flag. Even though Memo didn’t agree with the rule, he sits on the board. He said they took the flag down but got creative.

“If we can’t fly the flag, we’ll find a different way to still show that representation,” Mier said. “We just happened to do it through our floodlights.”

That representation resonated across the country in a Reddit post Memo made. He said he’s surprised by all the attention but happy to give other LGBTQ community members a way to show their pride.

“Representation matters, and diversity matters,” Fachino said. “If you can find a way to make that work in a way that’s not aggressive, and it’s not being imposed on anyone, we like it as a pretty light approach.”

Copyright 2021 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

