1 person shot after gunman fires into car at Downtown Cleveland intersection

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man was shot after a gunman fired into his car at the intersection of W. 9th Street and Superior Avenue Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m.

Cleveland police said the 23-year-old driver was stopped at the light when the suspect drove up next to him and fired shots into his vehicle.

The victim was shot in the hip.

After the shooting, witnesses told officers the suspect drove over the Detroit/Superior bridge.

Police said he was driving a black Nissan Sentra with no front plate.

According to investigators, this was not a random shooting and the victim was targeted in connection with other crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

