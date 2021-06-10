Bill to end E-Check passes Ohio House

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - State Rep. Gail Pavliga’s House Resolution 56, which calls to get rid of the E-Check program under the Federal Clean Air Act, passed in the Ohio House earlier today.

Dr. Pavliga spoke to the resolution on the House floor.

“E-check is a burdensome and costly motor vehicle emissions testing requirement that impacts seven of our Ohio counties - Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, and Summit Counties,” said Dr. Pavliga. “This program wastes their valuable tax dollars, costing the state $10.6 million per year to a program that many experts and tests have indicated have no measurable improvement to air quality.”

Dr. Pavliga noted the excessive costs of E-Check outweigh the environmental benefits, especially for those who cannot afford it, such as middle and lower-income individuals that are more likely to own an older vehicle that fails the emission tests, according to a press release.

“Additionally, this program disproportionately affects middle to lower-class Ohioans as many own older cars, which may be their only mode of transportation. These cars have been deemed to produce minimal air pollution by experts yet continually fail regulatory emissions testing,” Dr. Pavliga added.

Dr. Pavliga also spoke to the fact that air emissions are down as combined emissions of the six most common pollutions, including carbon monoxide, lead, nitrogen dioxide, and volatile organic compounds have dropped 71 percent, according to the press release.

Dr. Pavliga is a joint sponsor of the bill alongside State Rep. Diane Grendell.

Click here to watch Dr. Pavliga’s speech.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.