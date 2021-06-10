CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Broadview Heights firefighters saved the day for the several ducklings that fell in a sewer drain on Wednesday.

The B shift returned the ducklings to their nest after the rescue.

Firefighters confirmed that all of their new feathered friends were accounted for.

Take a look at the photos of the lucky duckies shared by the BHFD:

Broadview Heights firefighters save ducklings from sewer drain (Broadview Heights Fire Department)

