Broadview Heights firefighters save ducklings from sewer drain

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Broadview Heights firefighters saved the day for the several ducklings that fell in a sewer drain on Wednesday.

The B shift returned the ducklings to their nest after the rescue.

Firefighters confirmed that all of their new feathered friends were accounted for.

Take a look at the photos of the lucky duckies shared by the BHFD:

Broadview Heights firefighters save ducklings from sewer drain
Broadview Heights firefighters save ducklings from sewer drain(Broadview Heights Fire Department)
Broadview Heights firefighters save ducklings from sewer drain
Broadview Heights firefighters save ducklings from sewer drain(Broadview Heights Fire Department)
Broadview Heights firefighters save ducklings from sewer drain
Broadview Heights firefighters save ducklings from sewer drain(Broadview Heights Fire Department)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

