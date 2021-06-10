2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland city pools open Saturday with limited capacity

By Avery Williams
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 4:45 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Good news as we near a warm weekend!

Cleveland city pools open Saturday, city officials announced Wednesday evening in an email.

Outdoor pools will open when temperatures reach 85 degrees, the email said. At 80 degrees, the city will open their spray parks.

Capacity will be limited due to the pandemic, the email said.

