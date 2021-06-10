Family, friends demand answers for victim of unsolved murder during rally at Cleveland’s Public Square

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Family members and friends of Romell Langford Jr. gathered in Cleveland’s Public Square on Thursday morning as part of an effort to renew interest in an unsolved murder case.

Langford was shot several times in January 2019 and found outside of his Collonade Road apartment, according to investigators.

The victim initially survived the shooting, but died as a result of his injuries 19 months later in September 2020.

Langford’s mother named an individual who she believes is responsible for the shooting, but neither police nor the prosecutor’s office have publicly identified a suspect.

