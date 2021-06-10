2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Family, friends demand answers for victim of unsolved murder during rally at Cleveland’s Public Square

Surveillance image from night of shooting
Surveillance image from night of shooting(Source: Provided to WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Family members and friends of Romell Langford Jr. gathered in Cleveland’s Public Square on Thursday morning as part of an effort to renew interest in an unsolved murder case.

Langford was shot several times in January 2019 and found outside of his Collonade Road apartment, according to investigators.

The victim initially survived the shooting, but died as a result of his injuries 19 months later in September 2020.

Langford’s mother named an individual who she believes is responsible for the shooting, but neither police nor the prosecutor’s office have publicly identified a suspect.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky
It took the coroner’s office days to identify Tiyanna Dept by her fingerprints. We found a...
Body wrapped in tarp and left under bridge in Ashtabula County identified as 28-year-old Cleveland woman
UC Athletics mourn loss of Ally Aidloski, 21, who “tragically passed away” Saturday.
21-year-old soccer standout and Strongsville native dies of apparent drowning in Clermont County state park

Latest News

South Euclid Police are looking to identify this man who attacked and robbed a shopper at South...
South Euclid police look to identify man involved in attack on shopper
Mayfield Village police warn of puppy scams
Shots at the Wolstein Center
Ohio reports single-day increase of 344 new COVID-19 cases
(Source: WOIO)
1 person shot after gunman fires into car at Downtown Cleveland intersection
Girls donate money to Mentor Fire Department
Mentor girls donate money raised from fashion show, bake sale to fire department