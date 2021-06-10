Massive sinkhole opens on Cleveland’s East Side after city garbage truck drove over buckling road

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland street crew spent Wednesday repairing a massive sinkhole that opened up on the east side after a city garbage truck drove over a stretch of roadway that was patched up just one day earlier.

“The dude had to jump off the back of the truck,” a resident said in an Instagram post. “It started falling in, he jumped off thinking the whole back of the truck was going to go in there.”

The crater, which was estimated at five feet deep in some places, measured approximately 12 feet in length and eight feet in width along Everton Road, a one-way street in the city’s Glenville neighborhood.

The 19 Troubleshooters received photos of the aftermath from another neighbor; when we began investigating we learned the city was already working to resolve the issue.

A city worker told 19 News their crew was on scene to begin repairs around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

They expected to have concrete poured by the end of the day.

It’s unclear what caused the collapse, but photos appear to show that portion of the street was much newer than the rest of the roadway.

“They had been paving the road, different spots up and down the street,” another neighbor told 19 News. “I would say just about a month ago.”

Others expressed concern that the materials being used weren’t sufficient for the traffic flow.

A city spokesperson acknowledged our initial email seeking information on the buckled street but did not respond to our request for information about the construction history and/or cause of the damage.

