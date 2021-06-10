2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Massive sinkhole opens on Cleveland’s East Side after city garbage truck drove over buckling road

By Jim Nelson
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland street crew spent Wednesday repairing a massive sinkhole that opened up on the east side after a city garbage truck drove over a stretch of roadway that was patched up just one day earlier.

“The dude had to jump off the back of the truck,” a resident said in an Instagram post. “It started falling in, he jumped off thinking the whole back of the truck was going to go in there.”

The crater, which was estimated at five feet deep in some places, measured approximately 12 feet in length and eight feet in width along Everton Road, a one-way street in the city’s Glenville neighborhood.

The 19 Troubleshooters received photos of the aftermath from another neighbor; when we began investigating we learned the city was already working to resolve the issue.

A city worker told 19 News their crew was on scene to begin repairs around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

They expected to have concrete poured by the end of the day.

It’s unclear what caused the collapse, but photos appear to show that portion of the street was much newer than the rest of the roadway.

“They had been paving the road, different spots up and down the street,” another neighbor told 19 News. “I would say just about a month ago.”

Others expressed concern that the materials being used weren’t sufficient for the traffic flow.

A city spokesperson acknowledged our initial email seeking information on the buckled street but did not respond to our request for information about the construction history and/or cause of the damage.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
It took the coroner’s office days to identify Tiyanna Dept by her fingerprints. We found a...
Body wrapped in tarp and left under bridge in Ashtabula County identified as 28-year-old Cleveland woman
Shot in her chest, died on scene
24-year-old Cleveland woman shot and killed in her own living room

Latest News

Westlake traffic troubles near school force city to get involved
Westlake traffic troubles near school force city to get involved
RTA Red Line rapid service is now full operational again. (Source: riderta.com)
RTA red line service changes planned for Saturday
GF Default - Commuter Cast 8/15/2019
Several ramps on I-77, I-76 in Akron to close Friday night
GF Default - Commuter Cast 8/15/2019
Disruptive Weather Day: Commuters face rain and wet, slick roads