Mayfield Village police warn of puppy scams

By Nicole Meyer
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayfield Village police department used Facebook to warn people of potential puppy scams.

Some of the signs of puppy scams according to Mayfield Village police are:

  • A seller who requests payment via wire transfer, money order, peer-to-peer services like Venmo or Zelle or Google Pay.
  • Pictures of the same puppy on multiple websites
  • Not being able to visit puppy before purchase
  • A seller with a poor reputation or not reputation
  • A seller who threatens to turn you in for animal neglect or abandonment if you don’t send more money

Click here for more information on puppy scams from the Ohio Attorney General.

Posted by Mayfield Village Police Department on Thursday, June 10, 2021

