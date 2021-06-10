Mayfield Village police warn of puppy scams

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayfield Village police department used Facebook to warn people of potential puppy scams.

Some of the signs of puppy scams according to Mayfield Village police are:

A seller who requests payment via wire transfer, money order, peer-to-peer services like Venmo or Zelle or Google Pay.

Pictures of the same puppy on multiple websites

Not being able to visit puppy before purchase

A seller with a poor reputation or not reputation

A seller who threatens to turn you in for animal neglect or abandonment if you don’t send more money

