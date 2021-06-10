2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Meat company JBS confirms it paid $11M ransom in cyberattack

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2020 file photo, a worker heads into the JBS meatpacking plant in...
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2020 file photo, a worker heads into the JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley, Colo. A weekend ransomware attack on the world���s largest meat company is disrupting production around the world just weeks after a similar incident shut down a U.S. oil pipeline. The White House confirms that Brazil-based meat processor JBS SA notified the U.S. government Sunday, May 30, 2021, of a ransom demand from a criminal organization likely based in Russia.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The world’s largest meat processing company says it paid the equivalent of $11 million to hackers who broken into its computer system late last month.

Brazil-based JBS SA said on May 31 that it was the victim of a ransomware attack, but Wednesday was the first time the company’s U.S. division confirmed that it had paid the ransom.

“This was a very difficult decision to make for our company and for me personally,” said Andre Nogueira, the CEO of JBS USA. “However, we felt this decision had to be made to prevent any potential risk for our customers.”

JBS said the vast majority of its facilities were operational at the time it made the payment, but it decided to pay in order to avoid any unforeseen issues and ensure no data was exfiltrated.

The FBI has attributed the attack to REvil, a Russian-speaking gang that has made some of the largest ransomware demands on record in recent months. The FBI said it will work to bring the group to justice and it urged anyone who is the victim of a cyberattack to contact the bureau immediately.

The attack targeted servers supporting JBS’s operations in North America and Australia. Production was disrupted for several days.

Earlier this week, the Justice Department announced it had recovered most of a multimillion-dollar ransom payment made by Colonial Pipeline, the operator of the nation’s largest fuel pipeline.

Colonial paid a ransom of 75 bitcoin __ then valued at $4.4 million __ in early May to a Russia-based hacker group. The operation to seize cryptocurrency reflected a rare victory in the fight against ransomware as U.S. officials scramble to confront a rapidly accelerating threat targeting critical industries around the world.

It wasn’t immediately clear if JBS also paid its ransom in bitcoin.

JBS said it spends more than $200 million annually on IT and employs more than 850 IT professionals globally.

The company said forensic investigations are still ongoing, but it doesn’t believe any company, customer or employee data was compromised.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
It took the coroner’s office days to identify Tiyanna Dept by her fingerprints. We found a...
Body wrapped in tarp and left under bridge in Ashtabula County identified as 28-year-old Cleveland woman
Shot in her chest, died on scene
24-year-old Cleveland woman shot and killed in her own living room

Latest News

Federal agents arrested three men and charged them with conspiracy to possess with intent to...
3 arrested after alleged drug dealers abduct RI postal worker
Cleveland city pools open Saturday with limited capacity
Cleveland city pools open Saturday with limited capacity
A watchdog report says the U.S. Park Police dispersed the crowd in Lafayette Park in order for...
GRAPHIC: Police didn't clear park protesters for Trump, report says
A prosecutor urged the Minnesota Supreme Court to uphold the third-degree murder conviction of...
Appeal in Minneapolis police shooting could affect Floyd, Wright cases
Vern Adams stopped a thief from breaking into his house then went on a mission to track him...
Man stops home break-in, recovers neighbor’s stolen bike