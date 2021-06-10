Mentor girls donate money raised from fashion show, bake sale to fire department

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Money raised by a group of Mentor-area children from two neighborhood events will be used to promote community safety, the city’s fire department.

Five children donated money that they raised from a fashion show and bake sale to the Mentor Fire Department.

“Thanks to Brynn, Sophia, Sammie, Mercy & Sarah for the donation and the delicious cupcakes,” the Mentor Fire Department shared on Facebook.

On Sunday, the Mentor Fire Department received a surprise visit from some fans! These entrepreneurial kids had raised... Posted by Mentor Fire Department on Wednesday, June 9, 2021

The department said the surprise donation will be put towards community fire education.

