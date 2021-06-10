MetroHealth addresses data security incident

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The MetroHealth system released a statement addressing a data security incident with one of its vendors, CaptureRx, a software management provider.

CaptureRx became aware of unusual activity regarding some electronic files and immediately began an investigation to evaluate the security of its systems.

On Feb. 19, 2021, the investigation revealed that certain files were accessed Feb. 6, 2021, without authorization.

The cause of the security incident was identified as a vulnerability with the build serve hosted by a third party which was then taken advantage of, according to the statement.

This allowed the threat to gain credentials and access the server.

CaptureRx determined that the relevant files contained patient’s first and last name, date of birth, and prescription information.

There was no impact on the systems of MetroHealth or patient care.

Both CaptureRx and MetroHealth take this incident and the security of personal information very seriously, according to the statement.

CaptureRx continues to explore ways to strengthen the security of its systems and to better protect against future incidents.

After learning of the event, CaptureRx changed all user passwords and is continuing to ensure its existing security procedures with hardening firewall rules, workforce training, and reviewing plus enhancing information security policies and procedures where needed.

CaptureRx provided MetroHealth impacted patients with written notice of the incident along with guidance on other steps that can be taken to prevent the misuse of their information.

For further questions or additional information, call CaptureRx at 855-654-0919 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

