2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Neighbors of Camp James A. Garfield advised of increased explosions over weekend

(Source: Ohio National Guard)
(Source: Ohio National Guard)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Those in the area of Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Portage and Trumbull Counties may hear an increase in the sounds of explosions in the area Saturday and Sunday.

The Ohio Army National Guard’s 216th Engineer Battalion will be holding military training and explosives will be used to simulate realistic battle conditions, according to an Ohio Adjutant General Department media release.

Nearby residents can expect to hear intermittent explosions and gunfire at the facility through September when this year’s training season ends.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
It took the coroner’s office days to identify Tiyanna Dept by her fingerprints. We found a...
Body wrapped in tarp and left under bridge in Ashtabula County identified as 28-year-old Cleveland woman
Shot in her chest, died on scene
24-year-old Cleveland woman shot and killed in her own living room

Latest News

Cleveland city pools open Saturday with limited capacity
Cleveland city pools open Saturday with limited capacity
Woman hit by car at Pearl Road and Brooklyn Avenue.
Woman hit by car in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood
According to Akron police, officers responded to a McKinley Avenue home for reports of a...
‘It is not a toy’: Parents whose son was in home where 12-year-old Akron boy was shot while playing with gun speak out about firearm safety
Money (Source: CSNT)
2 Parma Heights women scammed out of nearly $40,000
Desmond Robinson UH employee accused of rape
University Hospitals suspends employee after being charged with rape inside medical center