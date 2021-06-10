Neighbors of Camp James A. Garfield advised of increased explosions over weekend

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Those in the area of Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Portage and Trumbull Counties may hear an increase in the sounds of explosions in the area Saturday and Sunday.

The Ohio Army National Guard’s 216th Engineer Battalion will be holding military training and explosives will be used to simulate realistic battle conditions, according to an Ohio Adjutant General Department media release.

Nearby residents can expect to hear intermittent explosions and gunfire at the facility through September when this year’s training season ends.

