Northeast Ohio weather: Still humid with more slow moving showers and thunderstorms

By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 2:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A weak upper level low pressure system is located over southeast Ohio. We also have a weak front sitting over us. The air mass remains quite humid. The steering winds are light.

Showers and thunderstorms pop up by afternoon. Locally heavy rain will accompany some of these guys yet again. High temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. The surface winds have shifted east and northeast. This will keep things cooler near Lake Erie.

Scattered showers and storms tonight with locally heavy rain. I have to keep the threat of showers and storms going through tomorrow as well. It does look like things dry out by Friday night.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, but still pretty humid. We have to wait for a cold front to track through Saturday night for the humidity level to go down.

