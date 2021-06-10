Ohioans land in the top 10 for rudeness

OHIO, Ohio (WOIO) - If a company tried to measure rudeness based on the use of swear words, bad tips, bad attitudes, and a disregard for basic traffic laws where do you think Ohio would rank among states?

In the top ten, says Zippia, a job search and career development website.

There’s more cursing out customer service representatives and tail-gating abound in the following locations:

Zippia looked at the percent of drivers with violations on their record like tailgating, street racing, and hit-and-runs, the average tips people leave, the amount of cursing to customer service agents, and how rude the rest of the country finds the state.

Ohioans left less than 17% tips and 4.3 percent of drivers had rude violations on their records.

Silverlining: We were the best tippers in the top 10?

