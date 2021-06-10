2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohioans land in the top 10 for rudeness

(Source: Pixabay)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
OHIO, Ohio (WOIO) - If a company tried to measure rudeness based on the use of swear words, bad tips, bad attitudes, and a disregard for basic traffic laws where do you think Ohio would rank among states?

In the top ten, says Zippia, a job search and career development website.

There’s more cursing out customer service representatives and tail-gating abound in the following locations:

  1. Rhode Island
  2. Massachusetts
  3. Virginia
  4. New York
  5. California
  6. Washington
  7. New Jersey
  8. Utah
  9. Illinois
  10. Ohio

Zippia looked at the percent of drivers with violations on their record like tailgating, street racing, and hit-and-runs, the average tips people leave, the amount of cursing to customer service agents, and how rude the rest of the country finds the state.

Ohioans left less than 17% tips and 4.3 percent of drivers had rude violations on their records.

Silverlining: We were the best tippers in the top 10?

Check out the rest of the results here.

