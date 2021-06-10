2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 Parma Heights women scammed out of nearly $40,000

By Shannon Smith
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Two women said they were scammed out of $38,000 in what they believed to be a possible business venture.

Parma Heights police are now investigating, but Det. Adam Sloan admitted he’s never seen a scam quite like this before.

He said the two women reported the incident to police on May 24 after meeting a man about a possible business venture.

″A friend in their Arabic community had recommended this person to help them seek employment and or some sort of business opportunities, and that’s how they knew the suspect,” said Detective Adam Sloan.

He explained, ”they sent him about $7,000 and were supposed to receive some sort of vehicle to use for a business, and then the vehicle was never received.”

Detective Sloan said the suspect then told the victims to send more money.

”Hey, for $6,000 more dollars, you can almost double your return on this business venture, and obviously, there was nothing that came out of that,“ said Sloan.

The suspect also explained that he needed a $25,000 loan to start a tire company. One of the victims provided the loan but told police the suspect never paid it back.

Detective Sloan says this scam is strange, as the suspect gave some of the stolen money back to the victims. One of the women received $6,000. However, the suspect also provided two other checks totaling $15,000, and when the victim attempted to cash them, the checks bounced.

″It’s actually shocking that this victim actually received any amount of money back because actually personally I’ve never seen that unless it actually ends up in courts,” Sloan explained.

Police are reminding people to be careful and vigilant.

″It’s hard to know who to trust, especially if it’s a family friend or someone within your community recommending that person; it’s hard, so my advice would be to try to verify your sources make sure you have proper documentation, especially for large sums of money,” said Sloan.

No charges have been filed at this time.

If a deal seems odd, police recommend people check with officers or their banking institution.

